Buhari Seeks Senate’s Approval For 23 Appointees As INEC, NPC Commissioners

Photo: President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking confirmation of the appointments of 23 members of the National Population Commission NPC and one National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

The President in separate letters read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at the Tuesday plenary sought the legislative approval for the appointment of nominees including: Mr. Nwanne Johnny Nwabuisi (Abia), Dr. Clifford T.O. Zirra (Adamawa), Mr. Chidi Christopher Ezeoke (Anambra), Mr. Isa Audu Buratai (Borno), Navy Captain Charles Iyam Ogwa (rtd) (Cross River), Mr. Richard Odibo (Delta), Mr. Okereke Darlington Onuabuchi (Ebonyi), Mr. A. D. Olusegun Aiyejina (Edo) and Mr. Ejike Ezeh (Enugu).

Other nominees are: Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Danburam (Gombe), Prof. Uba S.F. Nnabue (Imo), Dr. Abdulmalik Mohammed Durunguwa (Kaduna), Sulaiman Ismaila Lawal (Kano), Prof. Jimoh Habibat Isah (Kogi), Dr. Sa’adu Ayinla Alanamu (Kwara), Nasir Isa Kwara (Nassarawa), Mr. Aliyu Datti (Niger), Mrs. Seyi Aderinokun Olusanya (Ogun), Dr. Oladiran Garvey Iyantan (Ondo), Senator Mudashiru Oyetunde Hussain (Osun), Mrs. Cecilia Arsun Dapoet (Plateau), Dr. Ipalibo Harry (Rivers) and Sale S. Saany (Taraba).

The INEC nominee according to Mr. President’s letter is a Lagos-based Legal Practitioner, Mr. Festus Okoye representing, South-East.

Similarly, President seeks Senate’s approval to the appointment of two non-judicial practitioners as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission FJSC. The nominees include: Senator Abba Ali (Katsina, North-West) and Mohammed Sagir (Niger, North-Central).

Please follow and like us: