Buhari Sends 27 INEC RECs to Senate For Confirmation

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has sent 27 nominees to the Senate for confirmation as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, Thursday read the President’s letter which was signed by his Vice, Prof.Yemi Osinbajo (while acting as President) and dated February 27, 2017.

The nominees according to the letter include: Prof. Godswill Obioma (Abia), Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa), Alhaji Ahmad Makama (Bauchi), James Apam (Benue), Barrister Mike Igini (Delta), Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji (Ebonyi), Dr. Illoh Joseph Chuks (Enugu), Hussaini Halilu Pai (FCT), Sadiq Abubakar Musa (Kaduna), Jibrin Ibrahim Zarewa (Kano), Dr. and Asmau Sani Maikudi (Katsina).

Also nominated are: Dr. Mahmuda Isah (Kebbi), Prof. Samuel Egwu (Kogi), Ambassador Rufus Akeju (Lagos), Prof. Mustapha Zubairu (Niger), Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun), Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun (Ondo), AbdulGaniyu Olayinka Taju (Oyo), Prof. Riskuwa Shehu (Sokoto).

Mr. President also nominated Barrister Kasim Gana Geidam (Yobe), Ahmad Bello Mahmud (Zamfara), Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda (Plateau), Umar Ibrahim (Taraba), Prof. Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu (Anambra), Emeka Ononamadu Joseph (Imo), Obo. O. Effanga (Cross River) and Dr. Briyai O. Frankland (Baylesa).

It was signed on behalf of President Buhari by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Osinbajo wrote the letter when he was the Acting President.

Saraki read that the letter stated the nominations were in compliance with the provisions of section 14 (3) (a) of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

