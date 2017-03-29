Buhari Sends Two New Ministerial Nominees to Senate

Picture caption: Nigeria’s president, Mohammadu Buhari

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly sent two new Ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The nomination letter it was learnt was received by the upper Legislative Chamber late Tuesday.

The nominations included one from Kogi State – to replace the late Minister of State for Labour, Mr James Ocholi (SAN) who died with his wife and a son early last year in a road crash along Abuja – Kaduna road.

Similarly, the second nomination was to fill the space left by the former Minister of the Environment, Mrs. Aminat Muhammed, (from Gombe State) who recently resumed as the Deputy Secretary General at the United Nations Headquarters.

African Examiner gathered that the niminees Prof. Stephen Ocheni is to represent Kogi state while Hassan Suleiman will represent Gombe State in the Federal executive council

It is however not clear whether the Senate will speed up the screening and confirmation of the Ministers to be, as the senior Lawmakers Tuesday pronounced suspension of the similar session for the newly nominated 27 INEC RECs, in protest against Mr. Ibrahim Magu still acting as the Chairman of the EFCC despite their rejection during his first and second appearance.

