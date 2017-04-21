W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Shocked by Tragic Death of 30 Football Fans in Calabar

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, April 21st, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari is shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic event that took the lives of several Nigerians at a football viewing centre in Calabar, Cross River State, Thursday night.

The President commiserates with the government and people of Cross River State, and football fans nationwide over the unfortunate incident.

A statement issued by the presidency says the President offers his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the mostly young victims, whose sudden demise is a big blow not only to their families, but also to the football-loving nation.  

 

 

