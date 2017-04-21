Buhari Shocked by Tragic Death of 30 Football Fans in Calabar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari is shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic event that took the lives of several Nigerians at a football viewing centre in Calabar, Cross River State, Thursday night.

The President commiserates with the government and people of Cross River State, and football fans nationwide over the unfortunate incident.

A statement issued by the presidency says the President offers his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the mostly young victims, whose sudden demise is a big blow not only to their families, but also to the football-loving nation.

