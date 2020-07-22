Buhari Should Sack Akpabio, Pondei Now – Sagay

By Nwa Diokpa

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Council Against Corruption, PACAC, Itse Sagay, has enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

African Examiner reports that Sagay speaking on Channels TV, stated that the president should let go of Akpabio as he is neck deep in the issues surrounding the Niger Delta.

He said: “If I were the President, if I were in his shoes, and if I was to advise him, I would say dissolve this interim committee, remove the Minister of the Niger Delta because he is neck-deep in it and bring in fresh people, probably people who have been properly nominated and then institute a very strict system of monitoring expenditure.”