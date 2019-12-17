Buhari Signs N10.59 Trillion 2020 Budget into Law

By Oluwole Adeniyi, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Finally, President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law.

The President via his verified Twitter handle Tuesday announced this to the public.

Buhari twitted: “It is my pleasant duty, today, on my 77th birthday, to sign the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law. I’m pleased that the National Assembly has expeditiously passed this Bill. Our Federal Budget is now restored to a January-December implementation cycle’’.

The formal signing ceremony, which held at the State House had in attendance, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila,

Others at the event were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha as well as the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed

The N10.59 trillion budget was passed by the National Assembly (NASS) on December 5, 2019.

President of the Senate has vowed that the 9th NASS would achieve the December/new year new budget regime.