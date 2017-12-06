Buhari Signs Three Bills Into Law

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has assented into Law three new Bills.

The Bills according to a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina include: the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy (Establishment) Bill, 2017.

The college according to the Law is to be sited in Enugu and provide courses of instruction leading to the award of degrees, diplomas and certificates in dental technology, dental therapy and related courses.

The second was Air Force Institute of Technology of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2017. The Institute is to be situated in Kaduna and expected to give technical training to the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force and other services of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigerians and citizens of other African countries.

Adesina said the third was the National Intelligence Agency Pensions (Establishment) Bill, 2017, which is to administer the pensions scheme for personnel of the Agency, sequel to the exit of the Agency from the application of the Contributory Pension Scheme under the Pension Reform Act, 2004.

