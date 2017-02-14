Buhari Speaks To Trump On Telephone – Aide

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari Monday afternoon from the Abuja House in London, United Kinddom UK, spoke to his United States US counterpart President Donald Trump on telephone.

The conversation which was at the request of the American President was cordial.

President Buhari’s SA on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina in a statement issued Monday evening, confirmed that the Nigerian Leader congratulated Trump on his election as the US President and his cabinet.

He indicated that the two leaders discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through provision of necessary equipment.

‘’President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.

‘’President Trump assured the Nigerian President of US readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism’’ Adeshina informed.

Meanwhile, President Trump has invited President Buhari to Washington at a mutually convenient date.

