Buhari Support Group Insists on Igbo Presidency in 2023

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South- East zonal chapter of Buhari Support Organisation BSO, has insisted that it is the turn of the zone to produce Nigeria President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

It stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu at the end of her caucus meeting held in Enugu and after exhaustive and detailed analysis of the zoning and rotation of president convention from Southern Belt to Northern Belt in 1999 to date.

The group, in the statement signed by its zonal Coordinator, and former Abia state Speaker, Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka, and Acting zonal Secretary, Barr. Godwin Onwusi, came to the inevitable conclusion that it is the turn of the South East to produce President of Nigeria of Igbo extraction.

“Our proclamation is hinged on the truism that the rotation convention was introduced in 1999 for equity, justice, peace and unity of our dear country. That the rotation convention is meant to erase the fears of marginalisation of any ethnic nationality, hence implant sense of belonging to all Nigerians.

“We are also witnesses on how His Excellency, Dr Alex Ekwueme of blessed memory was shoved aside from a party he co-founded, in order to appease the South West, and His Excellency Ogboniya Onu was also in the same manner shoved aside, hence the commencement of the rotation of president from the South West in 1999.

The group noted that ” in spite of the shoddy manner Ekwueme was treated at the Jos People’s Democratic Party PDP convention and Onu at the defunct All Peoples Party convention at Kaduna, Ndigbo still went ahead to vote along the agreed rotation convention.

“It is as well worthy to note that in spite of unintended consequences the zoning convention train progressively moved North in 2007, South South in 2010 and North in 2015.

“Taking into consideration that our brothers and sisters of the South West and South South are primary beneficiaries of the zoning convention – 8 & 5 plus years respectively; it behoves on all patriots and people of good conscience to accord the South East our due.

According to the statement, “The true position is that since our return to civil rule in 1999, the South East is the only geopolitical zone in the Southern Belt that had not tasted the juicy and cosy ambience of Aso Rock Villa. We are patiently waiting for 2023 for South East to occupy Aso Rock.

“Without being immodest anything contrary will regrettably reinforce the view of those who do not cherish the uncommon stride of Nigeria as a giant of Africa. And most importantly will unwittingly reinforce the views of those who both overtly and covertly preach a disintegrated Nigeria.

“By the same token we would want to remind His Excellency B.R. Fashola that President Muhammadu Buhari’s edifying beads is brand collectively woven by all of us. Accordingly, we shall mobilise Ndigbo both home and abroad, in a Bi-Partisan manner to vote for Buhari in 2019. For Buhari’s victory is surest route to our quest for President in 2023.

“Already, some eminent Igbos like Chekwas Okorie of UPP are keying into the Igbo President Project.

The statement quoted Okorie as saying, “For me, I can live with another four years of the Buhari’s administration.”

