W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Suspends NSITF MD; 3 Directors

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, July 2nd, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved indefinite suspension of the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mr. Adebayo Somefun.

Buhari according to a statement issued Thursday in Abuja, by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations NSITF, Charles Akpan, said three other Directors of the agency were also suspended.

The affected officers were: Executive Director, (Finance and Investment), Mr. Jasper Ikedi Azusalam; Executive Director, (Operations), Mrs. Olukemi Nelson and Executive Director, (Administration), Alhaji Tijani Darazo Sulaiman.

The reason for the development is yet to be ascertained.

Related Posts

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=53405

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook