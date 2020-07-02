Buhari Suspends NSITF MD; 3 Directors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved indefinite suspension of the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Mr. Adebayo Somefun.

Buhari according to a statement issued Thursday in Abuja, by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations NSITF, Charles Akpan, said three other Directors of the agency were also suspended.

The affected officers were: Executive Director, (Finance and Investment), Mr. Jasper Ikedi Azusalam; Executive Director, (Operations), Mrs. Olukemi Nelson and Executive Director, (Administration), Alhaji Tijani Darazo Sulaiman.

The reason for the development is yet to be ascertained.