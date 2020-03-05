W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Swears-in Folasade Yemi-Esan As New HoS

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, March 5th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Mrs. Folasade Yemi-Esan as the new Head of Civil Service (HoS) of the Federation.

The brief ceremony which was administered Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari held inside the Executive Council Chambers of the State House during the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Mrs. Yemi-Esan after taking the oath of office promised to prioritize the training of civil servants.

Recall that the new HoS appointment was approved by President Buhari last week following the retirement of her immediate past predecessor, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita from the Federal Civil Service.

