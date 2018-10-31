Buhari, Tinubu Meet in Abuja Over APC Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Wednesday evening visited the Presidential Villa Abuja and met in a closed door with President Muhammadu Buhari.

. Specifically, Tinubu arrived alone at the Presidential Villa around 4pm.

The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed. However, the exclusive meeting might not be unconnected with Buhari’s last effort to mediate on the raging post primaries crises rocking the ruling party.

The controversies have polarized the APC – with some Governors elected on the platform of the party on one side and the National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on another part.

Buhari intervened as the previous efforts failed to yield positive results.

