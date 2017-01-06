W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari to Attend Inauguration of Ghana’s President-Elect Nana Akufo-Addo

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, West Africa Friday, January 6th, 2017

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari will Saturday attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s President-elect, Mr. Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra.

Buhari will join other Heads of State and Government to witness the swearing-in of the President-elect and Vice President–elect, Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Nigerian Leader Friday in a statement by his SA on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina once again congratulated Ghanaians on the peaceful elections and orderly transfer of power from an incumbent to an opposition candidate.

He also commended the out-going President John Dramani Mahama for his maturity and statesmanship.

President Buhari is expected to return to Abuja at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.

 

