Buhari to Attend Proclamation of Republic Ceremony In Niger

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday leave Abuja attend to the 59th Proclamation of Republic of Niger ceremony in Tahoua, Niger.

The President, alongside the Presidents of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger, will participate in the historic event, held every year on December 18th to commemorate the founding of the Republic of Niger and creation of the Presidency.

After the ceremony, the Nigerian leader according to a statement issued Sunday in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on Media will hold bilateral talks with some of his counterparts before returning to Abuja later same day.

President Buhari will be accompanied on the trip by Governors Aminu Masari, Ibrahim Gaidam and Kashim Shettima of Katsina, Yobe and Borno States respectively.

Please follow and like us: