Buhari to Name His Campaign Council After APC Convention

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari says he will soon bring all speculations to an end by naming a Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The President explained that he is aware of the yearning by Nigerians for the formation of a full Presidential Campaign Council adding that he appreciates the growing interest that Nigerians have shown in the issue.

He explained that for now, the party executives and others are focused on the APC convention scheduled for Saturday, October 6.

