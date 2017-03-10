Buhari to Resume Work Monday, Praises UK Healthcare

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated he will formally resume work Monday even as he praised the quality of the treatment he received during his medical vacation in London.

Against this background, the President will transmit a letter to this effect to the National Assembly (NASS).

Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Mr. Femi Adeshina who dropped the hint in a tweet on Friday added that the importance of the letter is to formalize the President’s return to work as well as make it ”constitutional”.

In the meantime, Buhari has called for more concerted effort in ensuring that all Nigerian children get good education in order to be relevant in a world driven by new technology.

While speaking Friday to some governors, members of the Federal Executive Council, service chiefs and senior government officials at the State House, shortly after his return from London, President Buhari said the world was fast changing, and more efforts must be made to equip the younger generation with relevant skills to compete in the global economy.

”My single advice is that we must take education seriously, and we must do much more to educate our children,” Buhari said in a statement issued by Mr. Adeshina.

President Buhari noted that the government would continue to discourage Nigerians from self-medication, urging those with discomforts to ensure they get proper diagnosis and doctor’s prescription for drugs.

The President said he had been conscious of the challenges faced in repositioning the economy of the country, noting that it would receive more attention.

President Buhari testified that he was pleased with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who provided good leadership during his stay in London for medical attention.

The President recalled he had planned to take a vacation in January, 2017, after asking the Vice President to take a holiday in December, 2016.

President Buhari pointed that the team spirit with the Vice President would be further strengthened, in tackling the myriad challenges in the Nigerian economy.

