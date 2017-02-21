Buhari to Stay Longer in UK to Tackle Failing Health; No Cause for Worry -Aide

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari who has been in London, United Kingdom (UK) over a month for annual vacation will now stay longer to attend more properly to his failing health.

The President SA on Media and Publicity Mr. Femi Adeshina in a statement Tuesday afternoon, indicated that during Buhari’s normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating him ”staying longer than originally planned”.

However, the President thanked millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country.

While expressing appreciation for the prayers, show of love and concern, President Buhari in the statement reassured Nigerians that there was no cause for worry.

