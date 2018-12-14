Buhari Told Us Nigeria’s Economy is in Bad Shape, Says Gov. Yari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has confessed that the country’s economy is in bad shape.

Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari disclosed this while speaking to Journalists after a meeting between the president and the governors.

“Mr. President, as usual, responded by telling us that the economy is in a bad shape and we have to come together and think and rethink on the way forward.”

“Mr. President talked to us in the manner that we have a task ahead of us. So, we should tighten our belts and see how we can put the Nigerian economy in the right direction.”

Despite his inability to fix the poor Nigeria’s economy for over three years in charge of the country as president, Mr Buhari who is strong in anti-corruption, is seeking a second term in office.

His main challenger, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is believed to be stronger in economy policies, but weak in anti-corruption.

