Buhari Warns Ministers, Top Govt Officials Against Disrespecting National Assembly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has warned ministers and Chief Executive Officers of government agencies to desist from disrespecting members of the National Assembly.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said in a statement, that Buhari gave the warning on Thursday, at a session with leaders of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The president had met behind closed door with the Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, at the State House.

His words: ”In the course of their conversation, recent events at the National Assembly were highlighted and the president re-emphasised his utmost respect for the National Assembly.”

”Ministers and all heads of departments and agencies should at all times conduct themselves in ways that will not undermine the National Assembly as an institution, its leadership and members.”

”The president and the leaders of the National Assembly recognised and acknowledged that the executive and legislative arms of government are essential partners in the fulfillment of their mutually aligned goal of improving the lives of the Nigerian people.”

Recall that recently Minister of state for Labour, Festus Keyamo clashed with the senate over implementation of the federal government planned 774,000 special jobs across the country.

Also, on Thursday, Top management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) refused to make presentation before House Committee on Nigeria Delta alleging corruption against the chairman, Hon. Tunji-Ojo.