Buhari Warns Public Officials Against Job, Contract Rackets

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has warned political appointees and public officials against using their positions to get unfair advantage on anyone seeking government jobs.

The president gave the warning in a statement issued by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in Abuja on Wednesday stressing that actions like that are contrary to the character of the administration.

This statement came barely 24 hours after the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo and the National Assembly joint committees quarelled over some special jobs initiated by the Federal government.

Keyamo claimed that the lawmakers wanted to hijack the scheme.