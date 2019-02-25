Buhari Wins With Wide Margin In Katsina; Atiku Narrowly Clinches Adamawa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling APC, has won in his Katsina home State with a wide margin in the Presidential and National Assembly polls held last Saturday across the country..

His main rival, Atiku Abubakar of the first opposition, the PDP has also won in his Adamawa State

INEC State collation officer Prof. Fatima Mukhtar announced that Buhari won in all 34 LGAs of the North West State with 1,232,133 votes to beat the PDP candidate who scored 308,056 votes. This result left a difference of 924,077 votes between the two candidates.

However, Atiku won in Adamawa with a slim margin, as he polled a total of 410,267, against Buhari who recorded 378, 072 votes.

