Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation for Code of Conduct Bureau Nominees

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate seeking for confirmation of 10 nominees Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, read President’s letter at the Wednesday’s plenary session.

According to the letter seeking urgent confirmation, the nominees are:

Muhammed Isa – Chairman Jigawa, North West

Murtala Kankia – member, Katsina North West

Emmanuel Attah – member, Cross River, South South

Danjuma Sado, member, Edo South

Obolo Opanachi, member, Kogi North Central

Ken Madaki Alkali, member Nasarawa, North Central

S.F. Ogundare, member, Oyo, South West

Ganiyu Hamzat, member, Ogun South West

Sahad Abubakar, member, Gombe North East

Vincent Nwanne, member, Ebonyi South East

The Senate President noted that the nomination was in compliance with section 541 of the 1999 constitution as amended and in pursuant to sections 1(2) and 1(3) of the code of conduct bureau act LFN 2004, the president wrote to request the confirmation of the nominees.

The letter states further: “the curriculum vitae of the nominees are attached herewith. It is my hope that this Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will in their usual expeditious manner consider and confirm the nominees.”

Please follow and like us: