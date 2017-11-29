Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation for Code of Conduct Bureau Nominees

Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation for Code of Conduct Bureau NomineesFeatured, Latest News, News Wednesday, November 29th, 2017
By Ganiyu Nasirudeen
ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate seeking for confirmation of 10 nominees Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, read President’s letter at the Wednesday’s plenary session.
According to the letter seeking urgent confirmation, the nominees are:
Muhammed Isa – Chairman Jigawa, North West
Murtala Kankia – member, Katsina North West
Emmanuel Attah – member, Cross River, South South
Danjuma Sado, member, Edo South
Obolo Opanachi, member, Kogi North Central
Ken Madaki Alkali, member Nasarawa, North Central
S.F. Ogundare, member, Oyo, South West
Ganiyu Hamzat, member, Ogun South West
Sahad Abubakar, member, Gombe North East
Vincent Nwanne, member, Ebonyi South East
The Senate President noted that the nomination was in compliance with section 541 of the 1999 constitution as amended and in pursuant to sections 1(2) and 1(3) of the code of conduct bureau act LFN 2004, the president wrote to request the confirmation of the nominees.
The letter states further: “the curriculum vitae of the nominees are attached herewith. It is my hope that this Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will in their usual expeditious manner consider and confirm the nominees.”
