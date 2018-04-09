“Buhari Yet to Approve Much Publicized $1b Arms Fund to Fight Boko Haram”

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In a dramatic twist, the Presidency Monday reversed itself when it claimed that President Muhammadu has not approved $1 for procurement of equipment to quell insurgency in North eastern zone of the country.

Speaking with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa Abuja, Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, recalled having received the approval of the National Economic Council NEC for the money to be spent, Mr. President subsequently held a meeting with the Minister of Defence, Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police IGP and others to harmonize the need of each of the services’ organs as well as the money available for appropriation.

Senator Enang who noted that President Buhari lacked power to make such an approval explained after the collation, the President still needed each service and the amount involved.

The Presidential aide added after this, the Buhari might present same to the Federal Executive Council FEC for detailed consideration, or in exercise of Presidential powers, may communicate same to the National Assembly NASS for appropriation.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, last week Wednesday after a meeting between the Service Chiefs and President told the State House Correspondents that the sum of $1b has been approved by President Buhari to purchase equipment to fight Boko Haram terrorists.

The Monday reversal is coming less than a week after the first announcement was made, which has since attracted knocks from a section of the opposition PDP.

Please follow and like us: