Buhari’s 2019 Budget Presentation Under Threat as NASS Workers Begin Strike

…Seal off Entrance, Cut Off Electricity Supplies

Muyiwa Bamidele, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2019 Budget presentation to the joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammad Buhari billed for Wednesday may hit the rock as workers under the umbrella of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have made good their threat to embark on a 4-day strike.

The workers who are demanding for the payment of arrears of 28% increase in their salaries since 2010 stormed the National Assembly in the early hours of Monday blocking all entrance into the complex, except the main gate.

The workers also cut off power and water supply; effectively crippling any form of activity within the premises.

The aggrieved workers had two weeks ago shutdown the National Assembly stopping lawmakers from sitting; blaming the Management of the National Assembly for their plights and insisting on the removal of the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori.

Although, no official statement from the management as at the time of filing this report; the Clerk had previously dropped the blame at the door steps of the executives saying there has been no releases to implement the worker’s wage increase as captured in the 2018 budget.

President Buhari is billed to Present the appropriation bill to the joint session of both Upper and Lower Chambers on Wednesday.

