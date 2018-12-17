W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari’s 2019 Budget Presentation Under Threat as NASS Workers Begin Strike

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, December 17th, 2018


…Seal off Entrance, Cut Off Electricity Supplies

Muyiwa Bamidele, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2019 Budget presentation to the joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammad Buhari billed for Wednesday may hit the rock as workers under the umbrella of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have made good their threat to embark on a 4-day strike.

The workers who are demanding for the payment of arrears of 28% increase in their salaries since 2010 stormed the National Assembly in the early hours of Monday blocking all entrance into the complex, except the main gate.

The workers also cut off power and water supply; effectively crippling any form of activity within the premises.

The aggrieved workers had two weeks ago shutdown the National Assembly stopping lawmakers from sitting; blaming the Management of the National Assembly for their plights and insisting on the removal of the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori.

Although, no official statement from the management as at the time of filing this report; the Clerk had previously dropped the blame at the door steps of the executives saying there has been no releases to implement the worker’s wage increase as captured in the 2018 budget.

President Buhari is billed to Present the appropriation bill to the joint session of both Upper and Lower Chambers on Wednesday.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46798

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/buharis-2019-budget-presentation-under-threat-as-nass-workers-begin-strike/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

Sponsored Advertisement

FIRST Bank – Food Souk

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts