Buhari’s Nephew Dies in Daura

Saturday, May 30th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda is dead.

Dauda died in Daura, Katsina State, following a prolonged illness.

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, Buhari said the death has robbed the family and the Daura community of one of its finest gentlemen.

“I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family member, a man who had demonstrated amazing kindness and honesty in all his dealings,” he said.

Buhari prayed God to forgive the soul of the deceased and reward his great and noble deeds with paradise.

The deceased is survived by a number of children, including Dauda Ibrahim, a Chief Administrative Officer in State House, Abuja./(NAN)

