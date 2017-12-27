Buhari’s Son Suffers Broken Leg, Head Injury in Bike Accident; Undergoes Surgery

Buhari’s Son Suffers Broken Leg, Head Injury in Bike Accident; Undergoes SurgeryFeatured, Latest News, News Wednesday, December 27th, 2017
Photo: Yusuf Buhari
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yusuf Buhari, son of the president was in critical but stable condition after emergency surgery following a motorcycle crash.
Yusuf had a bike accident Tuesday night around Gwarimpa area in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
Meanwhile, a press release by the presidency confirming the incident says the president’s son “broke a limb and had an injury to the head. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.”
