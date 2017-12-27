Buhari’s Son Suffers Broken Leg, Head Injury in Bike Accident; Undergoes Surgery

Photo: Yusuf Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yusuf Buhari, son of the president was in critical but stable condition after emergency surgery following a motorcycle crash.

Yusuf had a bike accident Tuesday night around Gwarimpa area in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Meanwhile, a press release by the presidency confirming the incident says the president’s son “broke a limb and had an injury to the head. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.”

