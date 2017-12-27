W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari’s Son Suffers Broken Leg, Head Injury in Bike Accident; Undergoes Surgery

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, December 27th, 2017

Photo: Yusuf Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yusuf Buhari, son of the president was in critical but stable condition after emergency surgery following a motorcycle crash.

Yusuf had a bike accident Tuesday night around Gwarimpa area in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Meanwhile, a press release by the presidency confirming the incident  says the president’s son “broke a limb and had an injury to the head. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.”

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=42092

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/buharis-son-suffers-broken-leg-head-injury-in-bike-accident-undergoes-surgery/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

FirstBank – advertisement

OPAN



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts