Bunkering: Fire Destroys Several Shops, Vehicles In Lagos

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Properties worthy millions of naira were destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning in Awori, Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

The fire outbreak reports said was due to bunkering via the petroleum pipeline which runs through Fagaba, Awori and Oke Odo within Ifako and Alimoso Local Council Areas of the state.

In the inferno, buildings, shops, vehicles and other property were destroyed.

Unlike the similar case on the same spot, while Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was still the State Governor – when many lives were lost while scooping petrol, no life was lost in the Wednesday incident.

