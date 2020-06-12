Burundi Bans Secular Music to Mourn Late President, Nkurunziza

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Burundi’s cabinet has suspended music in public places during the seven-day mourning announced by the government following the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza.

The mayor of the commercial capital, Bujumbura, Freddy Mbonimpa said secular music was banned but people could still play gospel music.

The governor of the capital, Gitega, Venant Manirambona also said songs “Praising God” were allowed.

Mayor Mbonimpa in a statement said leisure activities were suspended during the mourning period.

He said secular music in bars, restaurants, hairdressing salons, cars and all other places of gathering was banned.

Only wedding parties, funerals and mourning wakes are allowed, he said.

State radio and private broadcasters have continued to play gospel music as the country enters day four of mourning.