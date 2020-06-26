Burundi Pays Last Respect to Late President Nkurunziza Ahead of Burial

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The burial of former Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza will take place today in the administrative capital Gitega, government announced.

There is a solemn, somber mood in the capital and other parts of the country as the man who led the country for the last 15 years is given his final send-off.

Government has urged the public to line up along the road from Karusi hospital where he died, to Gitega stadium, for the last honours. Photo shared by the presidency, Ntare Rushatsi House, showed the presidential couple and widow Denise Bucumi present at the hospital when the remains of Nkurunziza was collected.

The burial comes 18 days after the government reported the death of the 55-year-old from “cardiac arrest.” At the time, he was preparing to hand over power to Evariste Ndayishimiye who won elections in May.

The funeral is taking place at the stade Ingoma where the swearing in of Ndayishimiye took place on June 18. The investiture was pushed forward to this month due to the death and going by a Constitutional Court directive.

AFP