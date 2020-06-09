Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza is dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Burundi government has announced the death of the president of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza on Tuesday, saying he died of a heart attack. He was aged 55.

“The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi, at the Karusi Fiftieth Anniversary Hospital following a cardiac arrest on June 8, 2020,” the government said.

African Examiner reports that Nkurunziza’s death comes just ten days after his wife, Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza was said to have contacted the coronavirus.