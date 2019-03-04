CAF Cup: Visiting Etoile du Sahel Beat Rangers in Enugu

Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Visiting Etoile Sportive du Sahel football club of Tunisia Sunday afternoon at the main bowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium Enugu, humiliated Rangers Inter. Fc of Enugu 2-0 before its teeming fans in the 2nd leg group (B) match day 4 in the ongoing 2018/2019 Total Confederation cup.

African Examiner Sports reports that players of the visiting side who gave a good account themselves during the 90 minutes encounter, opened scoring at exactly 19 minutes into the first half via one of its utility player, Mahar Hannchi who kissed Rangers net following a defensive error.

The two goals was all that the Tunisia side needed to up their position in the group B as they now have 7 points.

Recall that the visiting team had fortnight ago during the first leg in Tunisia, defeated the Nigeria representative 2-1.

After registering the 1st goal, Mohamed Msakni extend the lead in the 69th minute to 2-0 via a penalty shootout as Isaac Laoute fouled Alaya Brigui inside the 18 yard box.

Efforts by the Enugu club side to cancel the goals hit the brick wall, as they failed to convert several chances that came their ways.

Speaking during the post match, media briefing, Rangers chief coach, Olugbenga Ogunbote said that they had a plan to win the game but unfortunately the plan could not work as they hoped.

According to him, ”We have to make use of the players that were available as our squad was depleted by injury and that changed our game plan.

”Well, it is not yet over as we still have two matches to make a statement and I believed that my players will be up and doing in our next match against CS Sfaxien and Salitas FC of Burki-faso,” he said.

Rangers goal maker, Aguda Godwin, said that they never dream of losing the match knowing well that they need the three points to brighten their chance.

”That is football and we are going back to find solution to our remaining matches in the group because we have come a long way and cannot quit at this stage” Ogunbote added.

Also speaking, Etoile coach Roger Lemerre said that they came with a game plan to the match and that their plan worked for them.

”We are going home to consolidate on our victory over Rangers by ensuring that we get good results in our remaining matches.

”Ranger is a good side and that is why we plan well for them and we were careful in the match with full concentration throughout the game.

