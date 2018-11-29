CAF: Rangers Beat Visiting Ethiopian Team 2-0

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s representatives in the Confederation of Africa football CAF’s 2018/2019 confederation cup, Rangers Inter. FC of Enugu Wednesday thrashed visiting Defence Force S.C of Ethiopia 2-0 inside the mail bowl of the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium Enugu in the first leg of the preliminary round.

African Examiner Sports reports that the Flying Antelopes as the Enugu club side is fondly call, and Lobi Stars of Makurdi, Benue state, are representing Nigeria in the continental soccer competition.

The Olugbenga Ogunbote tutored boys, opened scoring at the 57th minutes of play into the second half, via a penalty shootout by striker, Godwin Aguda.

Despite being technically sound than the host team, the visiting club owned by the Ethiopian Army, could not convert several chances that came their way, especially during the first 45 minutes in the first half.

The AITEO cup champions, kissed their opponent’s net at the 84th minutes

Into the second half through another penalty taken by same Aguda.

However, efforts by the Ethiopian side to cancel the goals met brick wall, as the Nigeria representative tightened their defence and midfield, making it extremely difficult for their opponent to penetrate their 18-yard box throughout the 90 minutes of regulation time.

Speaking with sports Writers during the post-match media briefing, Coach of the Ethiopian team, Seyoum Kebede of expressed disappointment with the officiating, which he alleged favored the host Nigerian side, Rangers FC.

He accused the Centre Referee, Mohammed Ali Moussa from Niger Republic of being against his team, adding that “all his actions during the match were against my team, saying am not happy with the officiating ”

The visiting Coach, however, boasted that “we are going to change the match result in Ethiopia when Rangers come for the second leg. Rangers is going to face difficulty in Ethiopia, he stated.

Also speaking, Rangers Technical Adviser, Olugbenga Ogunbote, admitted that though, the visiting club is not a bad side, but what is more important is that his boys won and picked the 3 point at stake.

He commended his players for not letting him the teeming fans down, saying 2-0 is quite a wide margin is such calibre of match.

Rangers is expected to travel to Ethiopia for the return leg of the match come 5th, December 2018.

