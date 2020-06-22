CAF Releases Guidelines For Restart Of Football Amid COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Monday released guidelines to guide member associations on the restart of football activities on the continent.

A statement on the continental body’s website said that the guidelines were put together by the CAF Medical Committee in collaboration with the Technical and Development Department as well as a team of experts.

”The 27-page document entitled, “CAF Guidelines to Resume Football in Africa,” emphasises on the health of the major stakeholders (Players, Officials, Fans, Partners) as the essential element, which should constitute the basis of all decisions regarding the reintroduction of football activities across the continent supported by the authorisation of relevant State Authorities.

”The plan also highlights on effective and continuous medical assessment (testing) of players and officials, guidelines for training sessions, disinfection of sporting facilities, as well as strict adherence to the global preventive protocols.

“This comprehensive document is major step towards resuming football on the continent.

”Based on recent developments, it is important we have a plan in place to guide our stakeholders on the return of continental and domestic competitions, and the need for an all hands on deck approach.

“Many considerations were factored into the putting together of the document by our team of experts notably the specificities of the continent.

”Together with strategies established by local authorities, it provides the MA’s with adequate information to resume operations upon receiving the green light, ” the statement quoted CAF Acting General Secretary Abdelmounaim Bah as saying. (NAN)