Call For Obiano’s Impeachment Gathers Steam

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Awka

(African Examiner) – The call for Governor Willy Obiano of Anambra state’s impeachment has gained more support, as 28 political parties in the state, under the platform of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that originated the call.

African Examiner recalled that state chairman of the PDP, Prince Ken Emeakayi, had recently petitioned the state House Assembly demanding for the commencement of Obiano’s impeachment, over alleged constitutional breaches.

Emeakayi had last week accused Obiano of going on vacation for over 30 days without transmitting any letter to the state House of Assembly to empower his Deputy to perform his functions, or stating his return.

The political parties, also alleged plans by Obiano to appoint caretaker committee chairmen for the 21 councils areas of the state, rather than conducting elections, which is also against the constitution.

At the end of their general meeting in Awka, the Anambrs state capital, the 28 IPAC members, in a letter addressed to the state Director of DSS, threatened to occupy the Assembly if the lawmakers failed to investigate the alleged breach of the Nigeria’s constitution by the governor.

The state publicity secretary of IPAC, who is also the state Chairman of National Conscience Party (NCP), Mr. Peter Okala, had in the letter warned that the governor and members of the Assembly would be held responsible for any breach of the peace, breakdown of law and order in the state.

They however, gave the lawmakers a five-day notice within which “to direct or cause to be directed, investigation into the unlawful activities of the governor.” who is ruing under the umbrella of the crisis- ridden All progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

