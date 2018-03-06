W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Call Your Foreign Affairs Minister to Order, Enugu APC Begs Buhari

Posted by Latest News, News, Politics Tuesday, March 6th, 2018

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of the ruling All progressive Congress APC, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Minister of foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama to order, accusing him of incessantly using security operatives to harass  its members.

The party alleged that the Minister, who has refused to embrace the olive branch recently extended to him and some other suspended members of the party loyal to him, have done more harms than good to the state’s APC.

The party wondered why Onyeama, should be using his position and office to pull down APC, rather than building it.

It accused the Minister of deriving joy in sponsoring crisis in the state, using the suspended Deputy Chairman, Adolphus Udeh and some faceless individuals unknown to the party.

