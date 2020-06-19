Cameroon, Nigeria Declared Polio Free

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Cameron and Nigeria have been declared polio free by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The UN health agency is expected to formally present the countries with a certificate and also declare Africa free of the wild polio virus.

Dr Faisal Shuaib, Nigeria’s head of primary health care agency, described the achievement as a “proud moment for us and indeed all Nigerians” and Cameroon’s Health Minister, Malachie Manaouda, had also announced that the country had been certified free of polio.

Health experts in the country are happy with this development, however, they expressed caution.