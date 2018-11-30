Cameroon Stripped Of Rights To Host 2019 African Nations Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Cameroon has been stripped of the right to stage the 2019 African Nations Cup finals, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Friday.

CAF confirmed the decision after a meeting of its executive committee in Accra.

Morocco is heavily fancied to take over the hosting of the expanded 24-team tournament, which is being held from June 15-July 13.

The new host is expected to be named before the end of the year, a CAF executive committee member told Reuters./NAN)

