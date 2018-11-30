W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Cameroon Stripped Of Rights To Host 2019 African Nations Cup

Posted by Latest News, Sports Friday, November 30th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Cameroon has been stripped of the right to stage the 2019 African Nations Cup finals, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Friday.

 CAF confirmed the decision after a meeting of its executive committee in Accra.

 Morocco is heavily fancied to take over the hosting of the expanded 24-team tournament, which is being held from June 15-July 13.

 The new host is expected to be named before the end of the year, a CAF executive committee member told Reuters./NAN)

 

