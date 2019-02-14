Cameroon to Beef-up Security Ahead Of September General Elections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Cameroon Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Nji, on Thursday said that security in all the ten regions of the country will be beefed up before September general elections this year.

Nji said this in the capital Yaounde at the start of a bi-annual 2019 Conference of Regional Governors.

“The security and peace imperatives will be one of the major challenges we have to deal with in 2019.

“Especially as several elections could be organised this year which I must say are crucial for our young democracy.

“All necessary measures must be taken to ensure that the various elections are held in total calm and serenity and in all administrative units.” Nji said.

“The ultimate goal is certainly to give our Cameroon its true image of a stable, democratic and united country,” he added.

The conference intends to take stock of the security situation throughout the country and make better projections for the future, he said.

Legislative, municipal and regional elections are expected to take place in September in the country amidst growing threats from armed separatists in the two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest and attacks from Boko Haram terror group in the Far North region.

Please follow and like us: