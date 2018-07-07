Cameroon’s Bus Crash Claims 30 Lives

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Thirty people died when a bus skidded off the road into a ditch in Cameroon’s centre region, authorities said on Friday.

“We understand the driver had fallen asleep,’’ regional governor Naseri Paul Bea told the state broadcaster CRTV.

Two children under the age of two “miraculously’’ survived the crash, he added.

The Yaounde-Bafoussam highway, where the accident occurred, forms part of what has become known in Cameroon as “the triangle of death,’’ and also includes the roads linking Yaounde and the economic capital, Douala. (dpa/NAN)

