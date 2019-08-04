CAN Condemns Killing Of Enugu Catholic Priest

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The south – East chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, has condemned in its entirety the recent gruesome murder of the parish priest of St. James The Greater Parish, Ugbawka in Nkanu East council Area of Enugu state, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu by unknown gunmen.

A statement issued on Sunday in Enugu by the Christian body, said its members are traumatized and are in agony over the ugly development.

Chairman of CAN in the Zone, Bishop Dr. Goddy Madu, who signed the statement, stated that the killing of the Catholic priest and other men of God was utterly condemnable, adding that the Christian body would no longer condone such dastardly act.

“I write to condemn the killing of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu by suspected herdsmen, as well as other men of God who have been murdered under similar circumstances.

“This latest killing has brought tears and agony to the body of Christ. This is not the first, the second, nor the third time the Church is at the receiving end of such heinous attack.

“Consequently, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Southeast zone is calling on law enforcement agencies to fish out the killers and bring them to justice.

“Also, the CAN Southeast is consoling with the Catholic Diocese of Enugu and pray the good Lord to grant the soul of Rev. Fr. Offu and other men of God who have lost their lives peaceful rest.”

Also, condemning the killing, Secretary of CAN in the 17 Southern States, Apostle Dr. Joseph Ajujungwa, in his reaction said there were indications that some persons were working to sabotage the good efforts of the current government in the State led by Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Ajujungwa called on the Church and the good citizens of Nigeria “to watch as we pray.

“The CAN Southeast is calling on the National Assembly to make a law stopping these deadly herdsmen from parading and causing disunity and tears to the good citizens of Nigeria.

“The CAN Southeast zone is strongly standing behind the South-East Governors Forum on their decision on security and we call on every Nigerian to defend themselves and their environment.” he added.

