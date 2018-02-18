Catholic Church Returns to CAN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -The Catholic Church has returned to the umbrella body of the Nigerian Christians – the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN.

The denomination has remained outside the fold of the CAN about five years ago, following an alleged political misunderstanding between the Leadership of the two bodies.

Indication to the new development was contained in a statement issued Sunday by the CAN President Dr. Samson Ayokunle and his Special Assistant (Media & Communications), Mr. Adebayo Oladeji.

While they are expressing delight on the development, Dr. Ayokunle said the return was one of the best things that have been happening since he was given the mandate to lead CAN.

The statement read in part: “One of my visions for CAN is to bring our Catholic brothers and sisters back to the fold; and I must acknowledge the support and understanding of my brother in Christ, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria and his team.

“I give kudos to all the principal officers, the directors and some Christian leaders in the country for their support and understanding while the dialogue lasted.

“My joy knows no bound with the presence of the CSN at the constitution amendment meeting of CAN held on Thursday and at the NEC meeting on Friday.

“It is our prayers that the Body of Christ in the country will remain one forever in Jesus’ name.

“At a time like this when Christians are almost becoming endangered species in Nigeria, when churches are being denied the Certificate of Occupancy especially in the core North, when Christians are being denied key public offices and when the Church is expected to speak for the voiceless, especially over the economic and social hardship in our country, we cannot afford to be at war with one another.

“CAN is united in diversity. Jesus Christ prayed for the Church shortly before He returned to heaven in John chapter 17.”

