Certificate Forgery: Court Grants Adeleke N2m Bail

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After pleading not guilty to the charges pressed against him, Senator Ademola Adeleke has been granted N2m bail with a surety.

The Senator who is representing Osun west Senatorial zone was accused in the fresh five counts of forging a letter of attestation and result from Muslim Grammar School, Ede Osun State, South west Nigeria.

In his ruling Tuesday, Magistrate, Muhammed Suberu, granted the bail in the sum of N2m with one surety.

The Magistrate held that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Senator Adeleke contested in the last Osun Governorship election under the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He however lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and incumbent Governor Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola.

In the charge, the police alleged that Adeleke submitted forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the PDP’s candidate in the Osun State Governorship election.

The embattled Lawmaker is already being arraigned before the Federal High Court Abuaja on revised seven counts of examination malpractices.

Following his application, the Abuja High Court last week granted Adeleke permission to travel to US this week for medical attention.

Magistrate Suberu also in his ruling upheld the travel permission earlier granted by the upper court.

