Champions League draw: Liverpool Face City in Q/Finals

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City will face Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool inflicted City’s only Premier League defeat of the season at Anfield on 14 January, after they were thumped 5-0 at Etihad Stadium in September.

The first leg is at Anfield on 4 April, with the return on 10 April.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “It’s going to be a great couple of games.” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp added: “I saw his face. He didn’t look like it was Christmas.”

Holders Real Madrid will face Italian champions Juventus – a repeat of the 2017 final which Real won 4-1 in Cardiff.

La Liga leaders Barcelona, who are looking to win the Champions League for the first time since 2015, face Roma.

Sevilla, who beat Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate in the previous round, take on five-time European champions Bayern Munich.

Quarter-final draw

Barcelona v Roma

Sevilla v Bayern Munich

Juventus v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Manchester City

