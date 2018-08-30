Champions League: Liverpool Drawn in Group of ‘Death’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Champions League runners-up Liverpool, Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain and Serie A side Napoli have been thrown together in the pick of the groups.

Following the draw for this season’s Champions League made on Thursday, their group could already be referred to as the ‘group of death’.

The trio were drawn into Group C alongside Red Star Belgrade, European Cup winners in 1991 and making their debut in the group stage.

Titleholders Real Madrid will face last season’s semi-finalists AS Roma plus CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen in Group G.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo will face his former club Manchester United after they were drawn together in Group H that also includes Spanish side Valencia.

Inter Milan, back in the competition for the first time since 2011/12, face Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and PSV Eindhoven in Group B which features three former European champions.

The draw:

Group A

Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

AS Monaco

Club Bruges

– – –

Group B

Barcelona

Tottenham Hotspur

PSV Eindhoven

Inter Milan

– – –

Group C

Paris St Germain

Napoli

Liverpool

Red Star Belgrade

– – –

Group D

Lokomotiv Moscow

Porto

Schalke 04

Galatasaray

– – –

Group E

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Ajax Amsterdam

AEK Athens

– – –

Group F

Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympique Lyonnais

Hoffenheim

– – –

Group G

Real Madrid

AS Roma

CSKA Moscow

Viktoria Plzen

– – –

Group H

Juventus

Manchester United

Valencia

Young Boys Bern

Matches to be played on Sept. 18/19, Oct. 2/3, Oct. 23/24, Nov. 6/7, Nov. 27/28 and Dec. 11/12.

