Champions League: Liverpool Drawn in Group of ‘Death’Latest News, Sports Thursday, August 30th, 2018
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Champions League runners-up Liverpool, Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain and Serie A side Napoli have been thrown together in the pick of the groups.
Following the draw for this season’s Champions League made on Thursday, their group could already be referred to as the ‘group of death’.
The trio were drawn into Group C alongside Red Star Belgrade, European Cup winners in 1991 and making their debut in the group stage.
Titleholders Real Madrid will face last season’s semi-finalists AS Roma plus CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen in Group G.
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo will face his former club Manchester United after they were drawn together in Group H that also includes Spanish side Valencia.
Inter Milan, back in the competition for the first time since 2011/12, face Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and PSV Eindhoven in Group B which features three former European champions.
The draw:
Group A
Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
AS Monaco
Club Bruges
– – –
Group B
Barcelona
Tottenham Hotspur
PSV Eindhoven
Inter Milan
– – –
Group C
Paris St Germain
Napoli
Liverpool
Red Star Belgrade
– – –
Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow
Porto
Schalke 04
Galatasaray
– – –
Group E
Bayern Munich
Benfica
Ajax Amsterdam
AEK Athens
– – –
Group F
Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk
Olympique Lyonnais
Hoffenheim
– – –
Group G
Real Madrid
AS Roma
CSKA Moscow
Viktoria Plzen
– – –
Group H
Juventus
Manchester United
Valencia
Young Boys Bern
Matches to be played on Sept. 18/19, Oct. 2/3, Oct. 23/24, Nov. 6/7, Nov. 27/28 and Dec. 11/12.
