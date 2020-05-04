Chaos, Confusion Mar Minister’s Covid-19 Palliative Distribution in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was pandemonium on Sunday at the Michael Okpara square Enugu, venue of the Covid-19 palliative distribution organized by the Minister of foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.

Suspected supporters of the minister allegedly attacked some members of the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), believed to be loyal to the state chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, and other top chieftains of the party in the area.

Our Correspondent reports that Dr. Nwoye, and the minister have been at logger heads for quite a long time over the alleged sponsoring of crisis in the state APC by Onyeama.

Recall that the APC in the state, under the watch of Dr. Nwoye, had in the last two weeks put smile on faces of scores of its vulnerable faithful and members of the ruling People’s Democratic Party, as it distributed assorted food items and cash to them as palliatives to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

The palliatives, which included bags of rice, yam, eggs, among other items, which was shared among the 260 political wards in the 17 council areas of the state, was also extended to health workers, orphanage and old people’s homes in the state last week.

However, African Examiner gathered that trouble started at Okpara square when some members of the Minister’s support group, operating under the platform of “Kwusike” meaning (stand firm), allegedly raised the alarm that some of their members were not allowed entrance into the venue, whereas, some APC members believed to be loyal to the state chairman, Dr. Nwoye, had gained access into the place.

The development according to a source who was at the event, but craved anonymity, angered the Minister’s supporters, who insisted that the perceived intruders must leave the venue honourably, or be shown the way out.

He said “it was when the (Kwusike people) were trying to force out those APC members believed to be loyal to the state chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye and Barrister (Mrs). Juliet Ibekaku, away from the Okpara square venue that trouble started, because they resisted them, leading to their being seriously harassed and dealt with.

Reacting to the development, Dr. Nwoye, frowned at the alleged harassment of people at the event, saying, “Enugu state APC condemns in strong terms and its entirety such ugly incident at Okpara square today. The alleged beating up of hungry people by suspected thugs is too bad.

“Enugu APC dissociates itself from such shameful act, which is against the progressive spirit of our great party, we really empathised with those beaten up. It is not what our party stands for”

“Palliative for the Covid-19 lockdown should not be given out on the basis of party affiliation or groups, because, hunger does not understand such language. Such gesture should be extended to even your perceived enemies.” Nwoye declared.