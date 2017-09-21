Chelsea Agree On Diego Costa Transfer’s Terms to Spain

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chelsea have agreed on terms with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of striker Diego Costa back to the Spanish club.

The move, expected to complete in January, is subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical.

Atletico said the 28-year-old, who left the club to join Chelsea in 2014, would have a medical in the next few days.

Costa has not featured by the Blues this season, and has spent much of August in his native Brazil.

He cannot be registered as a player for the La Liga outfit until January, when the club’s transfer window ban comes to an end. The two teams play each other next Wednesday in the Champions League.

Brazil-born Costa joined Chelsea from Atletico for a reported £32m three years ago.

He so far scored 58 goals in 120 appearances for the Blues, including 20 in the Premier League last season as Chelsea won the title./BBC

