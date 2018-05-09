Chelsea Champions League Hopes Fade With a Draw Against Huddersfield

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chelsea suffered a heavy blow in their late-season push for a Champions League spot when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to struggling Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

Huddersfield, who needed a point to be sure of avoiding relegation, took a shock lead in the 50th minute at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

This was after a long ball from Aaron Mooy found Laurent Depoitre who won a challenge with Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero on the edge of the box and put the ball in the empty net.

It was Huddersfield’s first attempt on goal and Chelsea were back level 13 minutes later when a defensive clearance struck Marcos Alonso on the head and rebounded into the net.

Chelsea kept up the pressure as they pushed for a winner and Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl turned a header by Andreas Christensen on to the post.

But the visitors held on to secure their Premier League status and Chelsea remained outside the Champions League spots in fifth place with one game left in the season. (NAN)

