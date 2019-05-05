Chelsea Seal Champions League Spot As Arsenal, Man U Slip

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Blues watched with glee as all of their top-four rivals dropped points over the weekend to guarantee their return to Europe’s top table

Chelsea have become the third Premier League club to seal qualification to the 2019-20 Champions League after both Arsenal and Manchester United dropped points on Sunday.

It marks a return to Europe’s biggest club competition after a year playing in the Europa League, having missed out on qualification during Antonio Conte’s final season on the bench in 2017-18.

The Blues cemented their position inside the top four at the weekend with a 3-0 victory over Watford, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain all on target.

That win put them above Tottenham in third place, behind Premier League title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City who have long known their presence in next year’s competition is guaranteed.

