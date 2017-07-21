Children of Public Office Holders Should Attend Schools in Nigeria, Says Fayose

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that all his children are products of Nigerian Universities, urging public office holders to endeavour to send their children to schools in the country.

Governor Fayose, who was at Covenant University, Ota in Ogun State to witness the graduation ceremony of one of his sons, Ayorogbayimika Fayose, told journalists that there was no reason children of public office holders should study in universities outside Nigeria, except in cases where courses interested in were not offered in Nigerian universities.

“During my first tenure as governor, I took my son from a private school and enrolled him in SUBEB Model Primary School in Ado Ekiti.

“Today again, I am here to witness the graduation of my son and I make bold to say here that none of my children attended tertiary institution outside Nigeria.

“That should be the spirit not a situation where someone is the minister of education in Nigeria and his children are schooling abroad. And by enforcing this too, we will be saving Nigeria a lot of foreign exchange being wasted on medical and academic tourism,”

“Even children of President Muhammadu Buhari that they told us lived a modest life attended universities abroad. Shouldn’t President Buhari have lived by example by enrolling his children in universities in Nigeria?”

“We are after quality education and we want to maintain our position as leaders in the education sector. We are first in NECO examinations and we are among the best in WAEC and the only industry in Ekiti State is education and we can’t afford to let it depreciate.” the governor said.

Please follow and like us: