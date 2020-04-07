W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

China’s Medical Supplies For 18 African Countries Arrive in Accra

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, West Africa Tuesday, April 7th, 2020

 AFRICAN EXAMINER) – China’s medical supplies for 18 African countries have arrived in Accra and are scheduled to be delivered to the other 17 countries within a few days.

The beneficiary African countries are Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Gabon, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, and Liberia.

The others are Mali, Burkina Faso, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Benin, Cape Verde, as well as Sao Tome and Principe. (/NAN)

