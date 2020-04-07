China’s Medical Supplies For 18 African Countries Arrive in Accra

AFRICAN EXAMINER) – China’s medical supplies for 18 African countries have arrived in Accra and are scheduled to be delivered to the other 17 countries within a few days.

The beneficiary African countries are Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Gabon, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, and Liberia.

The others are Mali, Burkina Faso, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Benin, Cape Verde, as well as Sao Tome and Principe. (/NAN)